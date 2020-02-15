 Synopsis for the week of the Arrowverse of February 23

Share it:

The Arrowverso is preparing next week in new adventures, which will bring the occasional surprise especially at the beginning of their week.

Starting the week we will have chapter of "Batwoman", which continues to show us the variations that Crisis on Infinite Earths has brought to the universe of Kate Kane. The images in the chapter reveal that a new villain is heading to Gotham. This is Night, whose image we could see days ago. In the comics, Nocturna is Natalia Knight, a former astronomer who has a severe sensitivity to light. In the relaunch of New 52 of DC Comics, Nocturna was reintroduced as a literal vampire, and ended up establishing a romantic relationship with Batwoman. It remains to be seen how the series will adapt to the character.

After the episode of the heroine of Gotham, we will have a very special episode of "Supergirl"Well, we reached the chapter number 100. The TV Line has published a couple of additional images of the chapter that have confirmed the return of Chris Wood as Mon-El. The media also confirms that for the episode they will return Odette Annable and Sam Witwer will appear as Samantha Arias (Reign) and Ben Lockwood (Agent of Freedom)respectively. Annable was last seen in the third season finale, while Witwer appeared more recently in the fourth season finale (the synopsis of the chapter reveals how these returns will occur). And there is not the thing. As we already knew, the chapter assumes the introduction of Thomas Lennon as the new Mr. Mxyzptlk, previously played by Peter Gadiot in season 2.

After a week of break, "Black Lightning" returns starting a new story arc. The brief synopsis of the chapter advances how new alliances will be formed.

As for the series "The Flash", we are still in the post-crisis scenario, and Barry Allen's last movement leads him to run into two old acquaintances of the series, the villains Gorilla Grodd and Solovar.

The closing of the week is given as always by Legends. Apparently, John Constantine's life is hanging by a thread while the rest of the team tries to help. We will also know more about Charlie's past, since it seems that he is about to reach it. However, the great attraction of the episode will be that the great Encore to stop this time will be the great Genghis Khan.

1 × 13 Batwoman: Drink Me

BEING A HERO IS EXHAUSTIVE – A new villain sinks her teeth in the city of Gotham and the robberies go big. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly asks Batwoman (Ruby Rose) to keep her distance knowing that her interactions could compromise her career.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and aired on February 23.

Supergirl 5 × 13: It's a Super Life

THOMAS LENNON IS THE ARTIST INVITED IN SUPERGIRL EPISODE 100 – Mxyzptlk returns with a proposal for Kara: What if he could go back in time and tell Lena his secret before Lex? Would things be different? Looking back at the key moments of the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change the story to be Lena's friend again.

The chapter is aired on February 23, directed by Jesse Warn about a story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and a screenplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.

Black Lightning 3 × 14: The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming

WAR – As the battle continues, old alliances are reviewed and new alliances are forged.

Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd. It will air on Tuesday, February 24.

The Flash 6 × 13: Grodd Friended Me

Feeling overwhelmed by all the changes since Crisis, Barry conducts an experiment that goes wrong and puts him directly in the path of Gorilla Grodd. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears: Solovar. Meanwhile, Iris works with Eva to escape the Mirrorverse.

Stefan Pleszczynski has been in charge of directing the chapter, written by Kristen Kim and Joshua V. Gilbert, with a broadcast for February 25.

Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 06: Mortal Khanbat

A step forward – With Sara (Caity Lotz) still far from the Waverider, Legends find a new adventure with Ava's new invention (Jes Macallan), the Prognosticator, and now they must try to defeat Genghis Khan in Hong Kong in 1990. The life of Constantine (Matt Ryan) is hanging by a thread, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (Gary Tsekhman) try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is confused by the recent behavior of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), but everyone finds out why Charlie is trying to run away from his past and what.

Caity Lotz directed this episode on February 25 written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner.

Via information | TV Line