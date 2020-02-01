 Synopsis for the week of Arrowverso on February 9

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The farewell of "Arrow" This week the Arrowverse has left more empty, also reducing the doses of DC series chapters in The CW. This is coupled with the fact that we are in a somewhat troubled period, with series stoppages "Batwoman" Y "Supergirl". If the week of episodes that starts tomorrow already has the absence of the superheroines of the Arrowverso, for the week of February 9 the same will happen, so it will not be until February 10 when the Arrowverse starts as such.

The Black Lightning series will start the week, delving into the war that looms over Freeland, while the ASA pursues the Pierce family, which has turned against them. Meanwhile, Lynn's addiction to the Green Light has caught the attention of her daughter and her husband.

The next day we will have double dose of chapter. On the one hand, the Legends are heading to a meeting of the institute to hunt a serial killer, on a clear trip to the 80s that may make some odd tribute to films of the time, as the chapter title already does: "Slay Anything", which reminds us of "Say Anything …" ("A great love" in Spain), a romantic comedy of 1989. On the other, the Flash chapter will pay tribute to Valentine's Day while returning a familiar face of the Scarlet Sprinter.

Black Lightning 3 × 13: The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four

WAYNE BRADY (“WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?”) STAR INVITED IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend on Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who is in even more trouble when she meets to Gravedigger (Wayne Brady), a metahuman from the Markovian side.

Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland and Asheleigh O. Conley.

Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 03: Slay Anything

-https: //comicbook.com/dc/2020/01/24/legends-of-tomorrow-80s-slasher-movie-with-slay-anything/

SURVIVING THE FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up in an institute meeting to try to prevent a serial killer from ending a pending issue. Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try to intervene and try Save everyone, including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is upset that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been occupying his former home, but it could be the blessing in disguise that they weren't looking for.

Alexandra LaRoche directed this episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter on February 11.

The Flash 6 × 11: Love is a Battlefield

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day but their evening is interrupted by an old enemy – Amunet (Katee Sackhoff). Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and tries to help Allegra (Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love.

This episode that also arrives on Tuesday 11 was directed by Sudz Sutherland about a script by Kelly Wheeler and Jeff Hersh