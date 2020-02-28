 Synopsis for Arrowverse week of March 15

Share it:

We are going to the week of March 15 for the Arrowverso, being the first week in which we will no longer have an episode batch of "Black Lightning" as the third season came to an end with the chapter of March 9.

The week starts on Sunday as usual "Batwoman", with a chapter that will allow deepening Alice's past, while Jacob tries to find her. That same day, in the episode of "Supergirl" we will have a plot that directly affects Dreamer in the face of the hatred that arises before her because of her transsexual status, an issue that had not been dealt with too deeply in the series so far.

Turning to Tuesday, the Legends They will live what will apparently be the farewell episode of Nora Darhk and Ray Palmer, and therefore of Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh, who recently confirmed that their departure from the series was not due to their decision. In the episode, the Legends are face to face with William Shakesepeare, and although the synopsis is silent on why the couple, it does advance that it will be a decision that will leave the rest of the team members in shock. To highlight the wink that leaves the title of the chapter to the film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

That same Tuesday the Scarlet Sprinter series will leave us the debut of a new character played by actress Natalie Sharp. It's called Sunshine, and there's not much clue what DC character it could be. Perhaps the most interesting part of the description is given by the title, “The Exorcism of Nash Wells”, which may give us the clue of the possible resolution of the mystery that has been shaking Nash Wells for some episodes, specifically from Crisis on Infinite Earths, having visions of previous versions of Harrison Wells, versions that he never actually got to know personally .

1 × 15 Batwoman: Off With Her Head

DEAR MOM – More of Alice's dark past (Rachel Skarsten) is discovered when Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes in search of his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) keep track of Beth's killer.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.

Supergirl 5 × 15: Reality Bytes

DREAMER OFFERS HIMSELF TO PROTECT HIS COMMUNITY AFTER HIS PARTNER IS ATTACKED WITH VIOLENCE – Nia's roommate (Nicole Maines), Yvette (Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man who targets Dreamer because he doesn't like it that Dreamer is transsexual and wants him to stop being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from further harm, Dreamer refuses to yield to her threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is next to Dreamer and asks Brainy (Jesse Rath) for extra help. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) try to rescue a man trapped in a escape room of virtual reality.

Armen V. Kevorkian directed this episode on March 15 written by Dana Horgan and Jay Faerber.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 08: Romeo V Juliet: Dawn of Justness

SAY GOODBYE – Legends continue their search for Loom of Fate pieces and meet William Shakespeare face to face. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big decision in life that leaves the team surprised and the best friends, Nate and Ray, facing each other.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt and Matthew Maala, broadcast on March 17.

The Flash 6 × 15: The Exorcism of Nash Wells

A NEW SMART PYA GOAL COMES TO CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) faces a dangerous new goal called Sunshine (Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdés) intends to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh).

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett and Sterling Gates. It will air on March 17.