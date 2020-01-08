 Synopsis and images of Batwoman 1 × 10: How Queer Everything Is Today!

Share it:

Next Sunday, January 19, the event is over “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the series returns "Batwoman" to its continuity with the tenth episode. The CW chain now launches the first advance of the return with eight images of the chapter titled “How Queer Everything Is Today!” (How strange it is all today!), Which will obviously return to where he left the series on December 1.

That end of the season left Kate Kane / Batwoman (Ruby Rose) in a devastating situation. His sister, the villain Alice (Rachel Skarsten) had promulgated her revenge plan against her father Jacob (Dougray Scott) and stepmother Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) by killing Catherine with poison and placing Jacob as the culprit, now locked up in prison . The act convinced Kate that there was nothing good inside Alice, but it also sank Mary (Nicole Kang), Kate's step-sister and Catherine's daughter, seeing in front of her how Alice killed Catherine.

Jeff Hunt directed this episode written by Caroline Dries.