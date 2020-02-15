‘Synonyms’ or how to be an Israeli in Paris

Share it:

‘Synonyms’ It is based on the experience as an immigrant that the director lived after finishing his mandatory commitment to the Israeli army. Many of the things seen in the movie really happened, even those that seem too exaggerated. I took notes of everything I lived in Paris. I don't know very well why. So I had no connection to literature or cinema, but I felt I was living something important, Lapid explains. What I wanted with the film was not to recreate the events I experienced, but to remember the feelings and sensations that caused me.

Although fiction based on the life of the directors themselves has recently become fashionable thanks to films like 'Rome' by Alfonso Cuarón or 'Pain and glory' by Pedro Almodóvar, the filmmaker refuses to see his latest work as an exercise in therapy or nostalgia Now 20 years have passed and I see things differently. Conflicts still interest me, but I don't have all the answers to what happened.

Nondescript

The jury chaired by Juliette Binoche agreed that ‘Synonyms’ was the Best Film of the Official Section of the Berlinale. That unanimity disappeared when critics and audiences began to see her. I think I have read a dozen different definitions of what Synonyms is. It depends on the person, they have seen an existential drama, a comedy, a thriller … Once I read that I had made a linguistic action movie !, whatever that is … laugh, for once, the director. It is very interesting to watch the movie with different people and discover how they react in the opposite way to some scenes.

A revelation

Tom Mercier had never stood in front of a camera when he appeared at the casting. From the first moment I realized that he was someone exceptional. I have never seen anything remotely similar. He does not believe in limits and is comfortable in any circumstance. It is not an intellectual exercise as an actor. He is like that, tender and at the same time explosive; Able to go from zero to one hundred at a time. That freedom of Mercier translates into some of the most revealing nude scenes of recent cinema. Tom didn't even think about it. I've seen him do interviews where he was asked about the sex scenes and for him it wasn't even a debate. He would have been able to do the interview naked, declares the Israeli filmmaker.