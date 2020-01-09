Sylvia Pasquel puts Enrique Guzmán in his place for talking about the addiction of the Pinals

Sylvia Pasquel put "in place" to Enrique Guzman, after he declared that Silvia Pinal is to blame for the addiction to surgeries of Alejandra Guzmán.

“The Pinal part of Alejandra (Guzmán) is the love for the scalpel. It's the Pinal part of my daughter and I can't do anything (…) It's a bad Pinal, ”said the singer a few days ago.

Given these statements, Pasquel, sister of "La Guzmán", said that no man should speak ill of a woman, but if they are family.

“It seems to me that a man should not speak ill of a woman, whoever he is, if he has family ties with more reason. It seems to me that we must begin to respect and stop talking about others with such ease and in such a hurtful way, ”he said in an interview for“ Ventaneando ”.

However, he accepted that he is not in favor of the addiction to the surgeries that he allegedly suffers Alejandra Guzmán, who has been heavily criticized for the aesthetic treatments that have been performed on the face.

"The surgeries when they are a little touch to cool yourself, but not becoming addicted," he added.

