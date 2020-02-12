Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone will star in The Thriller Little America

February 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
Few people are still as active as Sylvester Stallone, who at 73 still wants to get into action roles. Well, maybe our beloved and vindictive wins Jane Fonda, that his 81 years still at the foot of the canyon in protests against climate change (with arrest included). But we do not deviate from the subject, we have news in Stallone's career, which, far from looking for calm roles, has new hectic role In hands.

The mythical Rocky Balboa he will become a former member of the army who is recruited by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter in 'Little america', a thriller of action that takes place in a dystopian future in which the United States is bankrupt and has become a war zone. But Stallone will not be alone in this dangerous search, he will be accompanied by the sister of the disappeared when he crosses the walls of this city in Hong Kong baptized with the same name of the movie where many Americans have fled after the collapse of the country.

'Little America' is directed by Rowan Athale, who has also been in charge of the script, with executive production of Michael bay ('Bad Boys For Life'). The story was to come at first under the arm of Universal Pictures, but the studio is no longer on board and this film will be released through the European Film Market on a date not yet determined.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

