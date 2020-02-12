Entertainment

         Sylvester Stallone will star in 'Little America', a futuristic thriller produced by Michael Bay

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite having served as the target of the most ruthless criticisms with his more than worthy (and very entertaining) 'Rambo: Last Blood', the good one of Sylvester Stallone will always have our attention and respect. The star of 'Escape Plan' (other top entertainment unfairly massacred) partners with Michael Bay to star in 'Little America', a futuristic thriller in the line of '1997: Rescue in New York'.

Stallone always comes back

Set in a dystopian future in which the United States has declared bankruptcy and turned into a war zone, the star will play an old Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find her daughter. Together with the missing woman's sister, they will travel through Little America, a walled city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled. As you can see, very Snake Plissken everything.


Welcome to the future: this should be 2019 according to the science fiction of the past

READ:  The 27 best documentary films of all time

Universal had previously won the bidding war for the screenplay by Rowan Athale, who will also direct the film. The project is now in the hands of Balboa Productions and AGC Studios are producing. The director of '6 in the shade', Michael Bay, is executive producer with his Platinum Dunes team, with whom he now has the expected 'A quiet place 2'.

Stallone's most recent premiere, the last John Rambo movie, raised 91 million at the global box office. Rowan Athale's latest film, 'Strange But True', remains as unpublished for our lands as his first work, 'Wasteland'.

Themes

  • Actors and actresses
  • Projects
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.