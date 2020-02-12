         Sylvester Stallone will star in 'Little America', a futuristic thriller produced by Michael Bay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite having served as the target of the most ruthless criticisms with his more than worthy (and very entertaining) 'Rambo: Last Blood', the good one of Sylvester Stallone will always have our attention and respect. The star of 'Escape Plan' (other top entertainment unfairly massacred) partners with Michael Bay to star in 'Little America', a futuristic thriller in the line of '1997: Rescue in New York'.

Stallone always comes back

Set in a dystopian future in which the United States has declared bankruptcy and turned into a war zone, the star will play an old Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find her daughter. Together with the missing woman's sister, they will travel through Little America, a walled city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled. As you can see, very Snake Plissken everything.

Universal had previously won the bidding war for the screenplay by Rowan Athale, who will also direct the film. The project is now in the hands of Balboa Productions and AGC Studios are producing. The director of '6 in the shade', Michael Bay, is executive producer with his Platinum Dunes team, with whom he now has the expected 'A quiet place 2'.

Stallone's most recent premiere, the last John Rambo movie, raised 91 million at the global box office. Rowan Athale's latest film, 'Strange But True', remains as unpublished for our lands as his first work, 'Wasteland'.