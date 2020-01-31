Sylvester Stallone shows the most natural version of her hair

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Until now it was always normal to see Sylvester Stallone to wear a lush dark hair, but the actor has decided to make a change in the script and show the almost 12 million followers he has in Instagram how your real looks unstained hair.

Stallone has been recorded a video in which he encourages his followers to continue butt using one of the most representative phrases of Rocky Balboa: "Keep punching" ("keep hitting"), accompanied by a text that keeps that halo motivating. But, as we said, what has caused the most stir has been the new look what Sylvester Stallone he looked in the video leaving his white hair in the air, free of dyes and showing its more gray and natural hair version. A new look that seems to have convinced his followers, because they have not taken long to fill the publication of positive comments encouraging the actor to maintain that hair color – "Woah, it looks amazing 😯😍🔥❤️", "Stay true to the gray! It suits you! "," Very handsome … A different look !!! "-. But, will this new look last for a long time, or will it turn its dark hair to which we were accustomed?

We do not know if Stallone will be encouraged to leave this new aspect for a long time, but it does seem to indicate that the decision to change the look has been the result of a new movie the actor is recording, as Daniel Craig did for James Bond. When one of the followers (very horny he) asked if this new look was for a movie, another replied that "it's for the movie 'Samaritan ', is a character from the comic series Astro City"So the question now is: when the shooting is over, Will we see the dyed Sylvester Stallone again or will he dare to continue walking his gray hair?