Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum hope to return to UCM after appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy

The characters of Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum in Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2 They may not have said their last word at UCM now that the second actor tells in recent statements that there are plans for his return to this universe.

The actor said he believes James Gunn has plans for the two to return to the Marvel Studios movies, but he still doesn't know how. "I think that was the plan all along … you were going to see these guys in the end credits. Why were you going to give Stallone such a small role? Somehow you want to see what he does, I mean, I don't know why you wouldn't want"Rosenbaum declared.

For the record, I think @michaelrosenbum was simply saying that the plan was for them to come back in the MCU at some point – not necessarily in Vol 3. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 28, 2020

James Gunn himself has stated that Rosenbaum's words seem to refer to certain plans to return to UCM, but that it won't necessarily be in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, something that he can clarify quite well as the director of the film.

Rosenbaum continued to tell a story about the time when he asked Stallone if they would be working with Marvel again.

"He said to me 'Are you asking me like I know? And I'm 'You're Stallone'. He replied 'Look, we are in the credits, why wouldn't they take us back?' And I, 'that's what I mean.' And he 'I'm not James Gunn, James can do whatever he wants, but if I were James Gunn he would put us in that movie.' And I was like 'Thank you, Stallone, I appreciate it'"

For now it seems that nobody has called anyone and that the return of this team of mercenaries is not at all clear for the future.

