Sylvester Stallone, after Rocky comes the Rambo statue! The photos

Sylvester Stallone is over the moon for yet another tribute to his extraordinary career. After the famous Rocky statue located in Philadelphia, now Rambo also has his monument: a beautiful wooden sculpture dedicated to the first chapter of the saga.

"I am really proud of this incredible Rambo statue which was recently and permanently erected in the city of Hope, Canada, exactly where we shot the first Rambo" wrote Stallone on Instagram, where he shared pictures of the statue.

Made by the artist Ryan Villiers, the work is located at Hope Memorial Park and is now part of the tour organized by the city to visit the most iconic locations of the film. "Sylvester previewed it and was pleasantly impressed" said City Councilman Victor Smith, who confirmed he received the star's agent's approval before putting the statue on display.

The Infotel site collected testimony from resident James Mehl, who told the great affection of the city to the character: "I am a fan of Sylvester Stallone and it was an honor to see him here. We take Rambo seriously, we always celebrate him and I think he will never die. He is our hallmark, the best thing that ever happened to Hope . "

