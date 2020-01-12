Syfy gives the official order for the television series Chucky

Share it:

Since it was announced a year ago, we have not received any new news about the Child's Play series (known in Spain as Diabolic Doll). This television adaptation will be a sequel to the seven films of the same franchise and will be produced by the Syfy network.

Today, on the day of the NBC Universal TBC winter press tour, we learned that Syfy officially ordered to carry out this series.

Titled Chucky, the sequel series comes from the creator of the Don Mancini franchise and the producer of the David Kirschner franchise. Chucky, unlike the recent Child's Play 2019 reboot with Mark hamill Like the voice of the devilish doll, it is a real continuation of the existing story rather than a new version.

From Syfy's official synopsis: "When a Chucky vintage doll appears in a suburban suburban sale, an idyllic American city is plunged into chaos when a series of horrific murders begin to expose the hypocrisy and secrets of the city. While both, the arrival of enemies – and allies: Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the murders, as well as the untold origins of the diabolical doll as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. "

The series of Diabolic Doll is launched in the science fiction chain par excellence.