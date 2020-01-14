Syfy gives the green light to the series 'Chucky'

Share it:

We have been talking about the possible series of 'Diabolic Doll' that was prepared by its original creator, Don Mancini. After his anger at the great remake from his movie we had last year, it seems that 2020 starts great for Mancini, because, according to Deadline, it seems that Syfy has given the green light to 'Chucky', the TV series focused on the iconic doll murderer, who also just signed one of the new terror masters, Nick Antosca, creator of the series 'Channel Zero'.

The most interesting news is that the series will not only take place in the suburbs, but that will plunge into the past of serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Remember that this is the murderer who lives in the body of the doll, in which he manages to get involved thanks to a voodoo ritual.

Mancini will be in charge of writing the adaptation, will act as a showrunner and will be in charge of directing the pilot episode of this series in which an old Chucky doll appears in the courtyard of a small and idyllic village U.S. The place will be plunged into chaos when a series of horrible murders begin to expose the hypocrisies and secrets of its inhabitants. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies of Chucky's past threaten expose the truth behind the murders as well as the untold origins of this doll so far …

"The program will be a new version of the franchise, which will allow us to explore the character of Chucky with a depth that the TV series format offers in a unique way, all while remaining true to the original vision that has terrified the public for more than three decades "said Mancini.