Entertainment

         Syd Mead, creator of the most fascinating worlds of science fiction films, dies: 'TRON', 'Blade Runner', 'Aliens' and many more

December 31, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

"Visual Futurist" or "Conceptual Futurist" were some of the positions of Syd Mead in their forty years at the service of science fiction Cinematic or interactive. The person responsible for deciding the visual aspect of the future of some of the most important titles of the genre has died today at age 86.

Legend of time and space

If you have been watching sci-fi movies, with their vehicles and their cities of the future, throughout your life, you probably got fed up with applauding Syd Mead's designs, for sure the most elegant of all futuristic conceptual artists. Whether it was time to continue a Stanley Kubrick masterpiece ('2010: Odyssey Two') or to present a thrilling adventure by Jean-Claude Van Damme ('Timecop (Time Police)', both by Peter Hyams, Mead designed many other spaceships, cars, robots, cities and dreams.


The 21 best science fiction and fantasy films of the decade (2010-2019)

Mead began as a designer for Ford in 1959. After more than two years in the company the only one of his designs that really went into production was the rear light of the 1964 Ford Falcon Futura, a design similar to a jet engine that became one of the most recognizable details of that model.

Mead Designs

Mead left Ford to do more much futuristic, but plausible, illustration work for U.S. Steel Their elegant futuristic environments, inhabited by slender, perfect humans, they presented a better future than their present.

READ:  Rodner Figueroa talks to Nacho and asks him the whole truth of his separation

Mead designed the spacecraft of the Hyams movie, to Johnny 5 of 'Short Circuit', the conceptual design of 'Johnny Mnemonic' or 'Aliens: The Return', in addition to the referential 'Blade Runner' (and its sequel). In addition, he was the designer of the incredible masks of 'Mission: Impossible III', a milestone in the saga, or the video game 'Wing Commander: Prophecy', where he took care of the alien designs. If you had ever wondered how there could be so much magic and love for the purest genre In 'Tomorrowland: The World of Tomorrow', you have the answer in Syd Mead. It was probably the job that best gathered his passions and futuristic ideals. Rest in peace with the recently deceased Lawrence G. Paull.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.