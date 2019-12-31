         Syd Mead, creator of the most fascinating worlds of science fiction films, dies: 'TRON', 'Blade Runner', 'Aliens' and many more

Share it:

"Visual Futurist" or "Conceptual Futurist" were some of the positions of Syd Mead in their forty years at the service of science fiction Cinematic or interactive. The person responsible for deciding the visual aspect of the future of some of the most important titles of the genre has died today at age 86.

Legend of time and space

If you have been watching sci-fi movies, with their vehicles and their cities of the future, throughout your life, you probably got fed up with applauding Syd Mead's designs, for sure the most elegant of all futuristic conceptual artists. Whether it was time to continue a Stanley Kubrick masterpiece ('2010: Odyssey Two') or to present a thrilling adventure by Jean-Claude Van Damme ('Timecop (Time Police)', both by Peter Hyams, Mead designed many other spaceships, cars, robots, cities and dreams.

Mead began as a designer for Ford in 1959. After more than two years in the company the only one of his designs that really went into production was the rear light of the 1964 Ford Falcon Futura, a design similar to a jet engine that became one of the most recognizable details of that model.

Mead left Ford to do more much futuristic, but plausible, illustration work for U.S. Steel Their elegant futuristic environments, inhabited by slender, perfect humans, they presented a better future than their present.

Mead designed the spacecraft of the Hyams movie, to Johnny 5 of 'Short Circuit', the conceptual design of 'Johnny Mnemonic' or 'Aliens: The Return', in addition to the referential 'Blade Runner' (and its sequel). In addition, he was the designer of the incredible masks of 'Mission: Impossible III', a milestone in the saga, or the video game 'Wing Commander: Prophecy', where he took care of the alien designs. If you had ever wondered how there could be so much magic and love for the purest genre In 'Tomorrowland: The World of Tomorrow', you have the answer in Syd Mead. It was probably the job that best gathered his passions and futuristic ideals. Rest in peace with the recently deceased Lawrence G. Paull.