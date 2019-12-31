Syd Mead, Artist Behind Blade Runner, Dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The conceptual and pioneer cyberpunk artist, Syd Mead, has died at age 86 leaving behind a career of great works in which he imagined future worlds that are key in the popular culture of recent decades.

He has been behind the spectacular futuristic worlds of Blade Runner, Aliens, Tron and so many other science fiction projects. Mead desasaplanded some of the most iconic scenes in movie history.

A legend has left us today. His vision changed our culture, our collective perception of what is possible, and inspired so many of us today. With a heavy and saddened heart, I say, R.I.P Syd Mead. pic.twitter.com/MnDT8ZuFia – Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) December 30, 2019

Mead has been busy these last decades giving life to projects related to his field of expertise such as Star Trek, Johnny Mnemonic and Strange Days. His most recent works include Elysium, Tomorrowland and Blade Runner 2049, where he desasaplanded the futuristic and razed version of Las Vegas.

News was first reported by John McElroy, the publisher of Autoline, who has interviewed Mead on his webcast in the past. pic.twitter.com/e0ymc3SQzX – cartoonbrew.com (@cartoonbrew) December 30, 2019

Several personalities have remembered his legacy and mourned his loss with all kinds of compliments and anecdotes about how much he has contributed to science fiction films throughout his career.

Syd Mead was a world builder the likes of which cinema had never seen, and probably won't see again. Such a pleasure to interview him for my BLADE RUNNER and ALIENS docs, and I'll forever be inspired by his visionary art. Condolences to Roger, Syd's family, friends and many fans. https://t.co/YNZOSxL2xJ – Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika) December 30, 2019

The Art Directors Guild will reward Mead's career on February 1, 2020, something they already announced in November of this year.