Syd Mead, Artist Behind Blade Runner, Dies

December 31, 2019
Lisa Durant
The conceptual and pioneer cyberpunk artist, Syd Mead, has died at age 86 leaving behind a career of great works in which he imagined future worlds that are key in the popular culture of recent decades.

Mead was also the visionary behind Tron, Aliens, and more.

He has been behind the spectacular futuristic worlds of Blade Runner, Aliens, Tron and so many other science fiction projects. Mead desasaplanded some of the most iconic scenes in movie history.

Mead has been busy these last decades giving life to projects related to his field of expertise such as Star Trek, Johnny Mnemonic and Strange Days. His most recent works include Elysium, Tomorrowland and Blade Runner 2049, where he desasaplanded the futuristic and razed version of Las Vegas.

Several personalities have remembered his legacy and mourned his loss with all kinds of compliments and anecdotes about how much he has contributed to science fiction films throughout his career.

The Art Directors Guild will reward Mead's career on February 1, 2020, something they already announced in November of this year.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

