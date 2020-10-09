SWORD: The second volume of the new Marvel series will link to King in Black

Despite the debut of S.W.O.R.D. is expected for the month of December, some information on the second volume has already leaked on the net. The highly anticipated new Marvel Comics series, apparently, will be closely linked with the King in Black event.

The new X-Men: X of Swords Creation series is paving the way with the arrival of SWORD, an event that will revolutionize the status quo of the mutant Krakoa nation. Although the first issue will be released during the month of December, Marvel has teased fans by revealing some details on the second volume.

Written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Valerio Schiti, SWORD # 2 will intertwine at the King in Black event of Venom. “The SWORD space station grapples with a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the King in Black. Meanwhile, Abigail Brand prepares a mysterious operation. What is PROTOCOL V? Will the Earth survive? “.

According to Ewing, the King in Black threat will have a frightening impact on Krakoa and on mutants. “When Earth is attacked by an alien force for the first time since EMPYRE, you would expect SWORD to intervene. It was a lot of fun to work out Krakoa’s response to this kind of crisis. It also represents a great opportunity to introduce SWORD Division Chief. “. While waiting for the new Marvel Comics series, we discover all the secrets of the SWORD, mysterious space agency.