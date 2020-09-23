SWORD, the new Marvel series has been officially announced, all the details

The new series of the X-Men will soon arrive in comics. Marvel Comics itself thought about it, after the numerous clues arrived in Empyre Afetermath: Avengers and X of Swords: Creations. The SWORD is back.

X-Men SWORD, written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Valerio Schiti, will debut in December. This new series it will lead the SWORD to resume its role original as a defender from interstellar threats, as well as trying to take Krakoa into space.

This new saga, which will be part of the X-Men line, is destined to revolutionize the Marvel world. After the attack of the mutant Krakoa nation in X of Swords, Abigail Brand can take care of all extra-terrestrial affairs. Among the various protagonists we will also find Magneto, Cable and numerous other heroes.

Acclaimed Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing will bring his talent to the franchise X-Men. “It is a blast to work with the X-team and bring the Marvel mutants into a new space age. Space will be the star of the new era of Krakoa!”

Also the illustrator Valerio Schiti is not new to the Marvel world and the collaboration with Ewing, as the two have previously worked on Tony Stark: Iron Man. “Love

Al’s comics, so I’m very happy to have the chance to be on his side in this new adventure. I can’t say much about SWORD, but I can say that each member of the team will have a unique role to play “. Pending SWORD, the future of the X-Men has already been revealed.