Sword / Shield Pokémon: Players in the competitive scene appreciate the Pokédex cut

The echo of the complaints that surrounded the launch of Sword and Shield Pokémon has not yet run out. As you will surely remember, many historical players of the saga did not appreciate the choice to limit the Galar Pokédex and keep many creatures out of the new game pair.

Almost two months after launch, however, it seems that a certain fringe of gamers is beginning to appreciate Game Freak's decision to contain the number of Pokémon, a choice that has gone to the full advantage of the balance. To reveal it, as emerged from a report by VG247 on the Sword and Shield community, was Sage, popular moderator of the Smogon competitive platform.

The real problem of the two gamesin reality, it seems to be the new mechanics of Dynamax, which is creating a lot of headaches for the correct development of matches at high levels. With 86% of the votes in favor, the Dynamax was banned from fighting in Single 6vs6 played within the platform. ABR, the head of the Smogon's OverUsed (OU) Council, a group of elite players who oversee Smogon's metagame, said: "I am always very cautious when something has to be banned, but in this case everything led me to the conclusion that we could not maintain the mechanics".

Competitive players agree that with the Dynamax in play, a Pokédex that includes all the creatures of the eight generations would have created further balance problems. Pokémon like Landorus and Kartana would have been really difficult to manage if they had been present and able to perform the Dynamax transformation.

Members of the Video Game Championships community, however, have decided not to ban the mechanics. They too, in any case, agree on the consider cutting the Pokédex an asset for balancing: "The regional Pokédex is one of the reasons why the VGC is so balanced. It is allowing some Pokémon that in the past had never seen the light of day to shine, like Butterfly", said Alex Underhill, winner of the Fort Wayne Regional Championship in 2018 and the Collinsville Regional Championship in 2017.