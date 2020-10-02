SWORD: everything you need to know while waiting for the new Marvel Comics series – Updated

After a long wait, the first issue of the new Marvel X-Men: X of Swords series has set the stage for the SWORD is back in style, a mysterious organization that deals with the galactic security of planet Earth.

The first volume of X-Men: X of Swords, in which there has already been a first victim, ended with the arrival of Cyclops, Jean Gray and Cable in the SWORD headquarters. The space station has been unreachable for weeks and the lives of its more than 6,000 inhabitants appear to be in danger. But what exactly happened to HQ? And what does it do?

For those unfamiliar with it, the SWORD is therespatial equivalent of SHIELD and has the task of managing the position of earthlings in intergalactic society and of safeguarding the planet from alien threats. The agency was created in 2004 by Joss Whedon and John Cassady in the sixth volume of Astonishing X-Men, while an entirely dedicated series dates back to 2009. Its return, therefore, could only appear in a comic of the mutants.

SWORD is certainly not the longest-lived or most beloved group in the Marvel Universe, but it has often played an important role for the defense of the Earth. Led by Special Agent Abigail Brand, son of a human mother and an alien father, the agency helped Mr. Fantastic in his fight against the Skrulls. In the new series, Brand will play a key role and maintain relationships with members of the X-Men, including Magneto. While waiting for the release, do not miss all the details on SWORD.