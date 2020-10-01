Sword Art Online: Why is Kirito and Asuna’s relationship so important?

During the years, Sword Art Online he has continually confirmed himself as one of the most loved isekai by fans of the genre. In addition to the great fights staged, a fundamental component for the success of Reki Kawahara’s work is the relationship between Kirito and Asuna.

During the first episodes of the series, Kirito tended to isolate himself from relationships and the relationship with Asuna was purely commercial. Pushed by the coordinators of a raid, the two boys ended up as a couple in an attempt to defeat a powerful boss. Following this event, Kirito has returned to distance himself from Asuna, despite her attempts to relate. But given the shared passion for food, the two boys end up making friends. After numerous trials and heart-pounding events, Kirito and Asuna fall in love. The virtual world gives them the chance to live for each other and to adopt an artificial intelligence named Yui.

In the second arc of Sword Art Online, however, Asuna’s role changes to that of a damsel in distress. The girl is imprisoned in another game world and when Kirito finds out what happened, the journey in search of her begins. In the movie Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, Asuna’s figure rises, as her fighting skills are highlighted. The relationship between Kirito and Asuna it is not the core essence of Sword Art Online, but, essentially, their connection is fundamental to the emotional part of the series. If you loved the character of Asuna, then you will also love this Sword Art Online cosplay. With the conclusion of the third season, author Reki Kawahara has revealed which was the most difficult story arc of Sword Art Online to write.