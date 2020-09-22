Sword Art Online: What do Kirito’s parents think of his virtual journey?

With a series like Sword Art Online, it is easily forgotten that Kirito’s real name is Kazuto Kirigaya and that in reality he still lives with his parents and not in some virtual dimension.

In the last episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld we found out what the young hero’s parents think of his virtual journey.

The saga Alicization It started by showing us Kirito poisoned and put into a coma, only to be transferred to the Rath and reloaded into the Underworld.

In this last episode we saw one discussion between Kirito and his parents. The boy apologizes for making them worry and the mother, who understands the importance of the mission for her son, forgives him. The father is reluctant, he says that the mother has been very worried all this time and although he too understands the motives of the son, he is not happy that Kirito is not heard. She would like her son to live a normal life, going to school and going to university.

Indeed, if we look at the story from the perspective of Kirito’s parents, the two have been through a lot, constantly worried, knowing that the son was in danger both physical and mental.

Did you know that a Sword Art Online IP address really exists? Waiting for the next episode, we can catch up on the Sword Art Online review!