Sword Art Online, the light novelist illustrator dedicates an artwork to the return of the anime

Sword Art Online is back in big dusting, and fans were pleasantly surprised by the first two episodes of the second half of War of Underworld. Among the many supporters of the anime, however, there is an exceptional fan, who even has honored the return of the series by publishing a magnificent artwork on their Twitter profile.

As suggested by the title we are talking about Abec, the famous collaborator of Reki Kawahara engaged in the realization of the illustrations for the entire series of light novels. In addition to having worked on SAO's 24 novels, the designer even took care of the artistic part of the spin-off Sword Art Online: Progressive.

At the bottom you can take a look at the artwork, in which the protagonist Kirito and his partner Asuna are portrayed, finally reunited after almost two years of waiting. As you will surely remember, the two have not communicated since the first episode of the third season, aired in October 2018. In the episode in question, Kirito was attacked by the last member of the Laughing Coffin and subsequently connected to the Underworld.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the image? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the anime instead, we advise you to take a look at the recent interview granted by the director of Sword Art Online: Alicization, Manabu Ono.