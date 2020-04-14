Entertainment

Sword Art Online, the lead animator on the postponement: "Health is the priority, wait for us"

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The postponement of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld came like a bolt from the blue, and the news certainly didn't cheer the fans' spirits. In this regard, the director of animations spoke a few hours ago Gou Suzuki, announcing the progress of the work through a Twitter post and asking for the support of its followers.

at the bottom you can take a look at the tweet in question, in which the animator wrote: "As you all know, the second cour of the anime has been officially postponed, and I personally believe that safeguarding employee health is the best choice. I hope you will continue to wait for the return of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, although it may take a while before things return to normal". The release date is currently set for the generic July 2020 but, as anticipated yesterday by Eiichi Kuboyama it is not said that in this situation all the studies are able to respect the times.

We remind you that the second part of the season of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld will adapt the narrative arc Alicization Awakening, which ended in the seventeenth volume of the light novel series by Reki Kawahara. The series is momentarily composed of 23 total volumes.

And what do you think of it? Are you also waiting? Let us know with a comment! For more information on the anime instead, we refer you to the latest War of Underworld trailer.

