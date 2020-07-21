Sword Art Online: the director talks about the difficulties of adapting the series

Share it:

In an interview reported on Anime News Network, the director of the series Sword Art Online: Alicization , Manabu Ono and character designer Shingo Adachi, discussed the various changes made to the plot during the adaptation, and the evolution of character design in the series.

Starting from the premise that the 2017 film, Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, which differs from the original work, was written after the series of novels that make up Alicization, there were two possible choices to do before starting the production of the anime: follow the film and ignore parts of the plot of the books, or do not take into consideration the events of the film and focus on light novels.

Finally it was decided to change the story in some places to integrate what was seen in Ordinal Scale, a rather courageous choice, which director Ono commented on: "At the production meeting, author Reki Kawahara said that starting from Ordinal Scale there would be a problem with the continuity of the novels. This is why it was decided to turn this discrepancy into something intriguing for fans. "

The director was subsequently asked the reason behind the use of such bright colors compared to the previous series, and Ono explained "The basis was to want to represent the Underworld differently from the real world. So we started with an artboard and with different color schemes, deciding how to combine them with the character design."

After talking about the different cuts and violence in Sword Art Online: Alicization with the director, in the second part of the interview we went on to talk about theevolution of character design with the character designer Shingo Adachi, who worked on the series from the beginning.

"The most obvious difference is that during the first season, I didn't think I was a good designer" Adachi said laughing, and then continued "I think after working on SAO, and on other series like Wagnaria! And Galilei Donna, I have improved my way of working and the amount of characters I can create. And I think I have improved my designs in Alicization."

We remind you that the SAO Alicization manga was published online due to the production and printing difficulties due to the pandemic, and the episodes dubbed in Italian are available on VVVVID.