Sword Art Online returns on 11 July, the new trailer shows the awakening of a hero

Just over a week is missing for the return of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld and today, surprisingly, the launch trailer for the new episodes has been shown. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the PV in question, in which the return of a great hero is also anticipated.

The clip opens with a short introduction dedicated to Kirito, Alice and Eugeo, and continues with some clips taken from the final battle between the Integration Knights and the Dark Territory army, also supported by American players. In the last few moments, some flashbacks are shown that would seem to anticipate the awakening of the protagonist Kirito. We remind you that the swordsman has been in a comatose state since the beginning of the season, due to the overload of the STL caused by the attack on Ocean Turtle.

We remind you once again that the narrative arc of Alicization is told, in the original work, in as many as ten volumes (from 9 to 18 inclusive), and that the story is divided into as many parts: Alicization Beginning, Running, Turning, Rising , Dividing, Uniting, Invading, Exploding, Awakening and Lasting. The anime has joined some of these and is currently in the stage Alicization Awakening, told in Volume 17 of the light novel by Reki Kawahara and previous to Alicization Lasting. The last twelve episodes will close the circle and prepare the ground for the new narrative arc, called Unital Ring.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the return of the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that new updates on season 4 will arrive on Saturday 4 July, during the special event dedicated to Sword Art Online: Alicization.