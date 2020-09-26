Sword Art Online: Reki Kawahara reveals which arc was the most difficult to write

Sword Art Online is nearing the end of the third season but the series will return to our screens with a prequel that this time will see Asuna as the protagonist during the events of the first season. But what was the most difficult series for the author to come up with?

The creator of the Sword Art Online series, Reki Kawahara, he recently stated in an interview published on Dengeki Online, which arc was the most difficult for him to write. Reki replied that Aincrad’s first arc was very difficult for him to write because “he did not know how he would be received by the public“.

With the success of Sword Art Online, we have seen many series based on characters participating in or getting trapped in online multiplayer RPGs, such as The Rising of the Shield Hero e Overlord.

User SAO_Wikia posted several parts of the interview on Twitter, thus giving us a clearer picture of the creator’s mind. Sword Art Online and how he created his worldwide hit work centered on the world of MMORPG.

Sword Art Online has been hugely successful, and we can certainly expect the saga to continue for a long time to come! Eight years after the television debut, we reread the review of Sword Art Online, the anime that started the SAO phenomenon!

