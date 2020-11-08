Sword Art Online: Progressive will be a film, new trailer and release set for 2021

The new Sword Art Online anime, titled Sword Art Online: Progressive and inspired by the homonymous series of novels by Reki Kawahara, will not be a television series as previously anticipated, but a film to be released in 2021. A-1 Pictures showed a new trailer a few minutes ago, confirming that the protagonist will be Asuna Yuuki.

Below you can take a look at the teaser, in which it is also revealed that the film will be titled Sword Art Online The Movie: The Aria of the Night Without Stars. Kawahara’s work is extremely detailed and long-lived, so it is possible that the film is limited to proposing a retelling of the first narrative arc from the point of view of Kirito’s partner, perhaps including some battles removed from the main series.

The direction of the film is entrusted to Ayako Kawano (High School Fleet, The Seven Deadly Sins The Movie: Prisoners of the Sky), mentre Kento Toya (Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments) disegna i personaggi. Yuki Kajura back to composing music e Yasuyuki Kai lead the animation team. The cast of the first season is back in full force, with Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna e Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in those of Kirito.

What do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about the film instead, you can take a look at the first teaser trailer of Sword Art Online: Progressive.