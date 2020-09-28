Sword Art Online – Progressive, what it’s about and when the highly anticipated “reboot” of SAO is out

A few days ago, the first trailer for Sword Art Online Progressive, a new anime set in the SAO universe, was shown as a surprise. Since the release of the teaser, fans have been wondering what, exactly, the new series was about, and if its arrival would have slowed the production of the main series. Let’s be clear.

Sword Art Online is a series of novels composed, at the moment, of 24 Volumes. The author Reki Kawahara publishes on average two volumes a year, and the anime adaptation has transposed the events told in the first 18. Unlike the series of light novels, the anime can also count on the presence of original material, among which the 2017 film Sword stands out Art Online: Ordinal Scale.

Source material is needed for two reasons: first to capitalize on the anime’s success, and secondly to allow the author more time to produce official material. With 18 adapted volumes, the anime only has to transpose two other narrative arcs – Moon Cradle e Unital Ring – before reaching the paper counterpart.

Sword Art Online Progressive is a highly acclaimed second series of light novels written by Kawahara as it focuses solely on the first story arc of SAO: that of Aincrad. In the official anime series, Aincrad’s climb of the 75 floors is told in just 14 episodes, with the presence of many time skips. In Progressive, however, the climb is meticulously told, Volume by Volume.

In the main light novel series, the events of Aincrad are told in just over two volumes, while in Progressive after six volumes published (in about eight years) we are still on the sixth floor. Furthermore, Kirito is no longer the only protagonist, since his point of view is often alternated with that of Asuna. In the anime series, therefore, we can expect to experience the events mainly from the perspective of the girl. All the events reported in Progressive are therefore canonical, and more than a “reboot” we can define it as a “retelling” of the first narrative arc.

As for the release date, the first trailer indicates November 6, 2022. In the Kawahara series, November 6, 2022 is the date on which the SAO servers are officially opened, so it is not clear if the studio wants to make the release of the anime coincide with the date in question or if it is only a way to remind the audience that the events will be set again in Aincrad. Considering that it will probably be a little longer than expected before we can reunite with Kirito, Asuna and Alice, Progressive is much more likely to see the light in the second half of 2021.

Is everything clear now? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t done it yet, then, we advise you to take a look at the latest on the new season of Sword Art Online.