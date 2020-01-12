Sword Art Online: Progressive manga announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new manga from the series Sword Art Online: Progressive has been announced. The news came through the band that wraps the second (and last) volume of Sword Art Online: Progressive Hōei no Barcarole by Shiomi Miyoshi.

titled Sword Art Online: Progressive Kuraki Yuyami no Scherzo the manga focuses on the fourth volume of Reki Kawahara's light novel. The manga designer will be Puyocha. The announcement was made by Shiomi Miyoshi (the author of SAO Pogressive Hōei no Barcarole) on his Twitter profile (you can see the announcement with the band that wraps the volume at the bottom of the news). The release of the manga of the new series is scheduled for the end of this month of ComicWalker and Ni Nico Seiga, two Japanese web comic sites. The Sword Art Online series has generated a myriad of spin offs, anime adaptations and light novels that, over time, have collected enormous success among fans all over the world, attracting them to the virtual worlds in which the series is set. The first Sword Art Online Progressive series ended on February 28, 2018. The series then continued with Sword Art Online: Progessive – Hôei no Barcarolle which adapts the third light novel of the series. A few months ago Sword Art online won the light novel title of the decade.