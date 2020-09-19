Sword Art Online: Progressive is shown in the first trailer dedicated to the new saga

The news of the registration of the domain of Sword Art Online: Progressive had made everyone discuss fans of the saga. Their predictions turned out to be correct, with the announcement of the new animated transposition.

The news is the official Twitter account of Sword Art Online, which lets all fans of the work know that immediately after the last episode of Alicization the first episode of Progressive. At the bottom of the news there is a short trailer, which introduces us to the world of Kirito and Asuna Yuuki. Reki Kawahara, author of the novel from which the anime will be based, has therefore decided to write a reboot of the first part of the story, telling the story of Asuna, a young girl left trapped inside an MMORPG, along with many other peers, at some point she will meet Kirito, who will teach her the secrets to survive in the difficult world of SAO. As you might have guessed, the many fans of the franchise welcomed the news with enthusiasm, starting to discuss the plot of the reboot inspired by the novel of the same name.

The anticipated anime will make its debut on next November 6, in the meantime we point out the manga transposition of Sword Art Online: Progressive, designed by Puyocha and which has met with some success.