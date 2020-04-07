Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale, the manga will end soon

Share it:

The world of Sword Art Online, born from the pen of Reki Kawahara and in the form of a light novel, has started to expand over the years, in particular after the arrival of the animated series that made the franchise a phenomenon. Among the manga born from this universe there is Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale which, however, is about to end.

The official site of Hon no Hikidashi, of Nippan, has put in sale of the fifth volume of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale. The tankobon in question will arrive in comics on April 27 and it is above all reported as the last of the series. the manga was obviously written by Reki Kawahara, while IsII was in charge of the drawings.

Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale is the adaptation of the film of the same name and made its debut in April 2017, thus ending in three specific years. The manga then also received a publication on Comicwalker, the website of the Kadokawa publishing house where the original Sword Art Online light novel was published, in May 2018. The fourth volume of the work saw its publication last year, in June 2019, while it is still unpublished in Italy.

The Sword Art Online film climbed the Japanese charts regarding the sale of the boxes for home video.