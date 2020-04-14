Sword Art Online: Kirito wins the charts again as best character

Share it:

The last part of Sword Art Online: Alicization it was finally postponed, even at the cost of annoying the fans. However, the decision was dictated by the need to treat a production compromised by the inconvenience caused by the Coronavirus. Yet despite the anger of fans, the series continues to dominate unchallenged.

Covid-19 is causing several industry problems, and we will likely see multiple postponements in the coming months. Sword Art Onlinein fact, it is only one of the many titles that have fallen victim to this unpleasant situation. However, despite this difficult period, fans at home took advantage of it to expose their preferences on the best characters through the release of the latest issue of the magazine newtype.

Monthly, the popular magazine dedicates a section to compile a top 10 of the best female and male characters which will then be revealed in the following issue. In the new edition of the magazine, therefore, the new ranking that we have attached to the news has been revealed. As you can see for yourself, Kirito maintains its position firmly in first place among male figures, leaving a Tanjiro by Demon Slayer the second place. Closes the podium Gilgamesh by Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia.

In the female counterpart, however, from the first to the third position they dominate respectively Miyamori (Shirobako) Asuna (SAO) and the goddess Ereshkigal (FGO: Babylonia). Also this month, the protagonists of Sword Art Online remain firm on the podium of the ranking. And you, however, do you agree with what has been expressed by fans in Japan? Let us know with a comment below.