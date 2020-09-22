Sword Art Online, Kirito will return to fight in a new saga

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has now reached its final stages, but in the last episode some interesting previews have arrived on the next saga of the franchise. The protagonists, therefore, still do not find peace and are already ready for a new great conflict.

The final episode of the War of Underworld arc teases the imagination of fans with an eerie cliffhanger that alludes to a further final saga. In the final moments of the episode, mysterious phrases appear on the screen. “This is where the story ends. But for Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, Sinon and Alice, the battle continues. They will take up their weapons for one last great battle, the war between the secret services “. This new journey will further despair the parents of the Sword Art Online protagonists.

These previews show a further advanced Underworld and a copy of Kirito preparing to save it from closure. Will Kirito and companions have to clash with their virtual alter egos? At the moment, it is still impossible to answer these questions. This new saga it still seems far away, since it has not yet broken out in the light novels of the series, currently centered on the Unital Ring saga. While waiting for more information on the war between special services, you can visit the IP address of the latest episode of Sword Art Online.