Sword Art Online: Kirito and Asuna become expensive teddy bears

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The one of Sword Art Online is a very famous light novel made concrete thanks to the work of Reki Kawahara which, given the great success, has subsequently led to the realization of an animated series that has proved capable of dividing the public between great admirers and harsh critics.

Over the years, the Sword Art Online franchise has grown ever wider through parallel works that have helped to shape a very rich and always happy fan base to be able to get in touch with productions related to the brand. Precisely for this reason, there are therefore more and more companies that launch themselves into projects of various kinds with a Sword Art Online theme that often and willingly I can gain the favor of a large slice of the public.

Well, this time it was Steiff's guys who made him talk, a company that in collaboration with Kadokawa has created two Sword Art Online themed teddy bears that are already driving many fans crazy. As can be seen from the image – which you can observe by scrolling through the news – the two soft toys are characterized by the same clothing worn by Kirito and Asuna. According to what announced by the company, the two bears will be sold at retail, with a price that is anything but accessible, since there is talk of about $ 420 for the couple. As revealed, pre-orders will be opened in July while the official release should take place in September.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the pause for the Sword Art Online Alicization episodes has recently been confirmed, all because of the Coronavirus, a novelty to which, however, the fans have not responded in the best way.