Sword Art Online: Kirito and Asuna are the protagonists of the new poster

The animated series of Sword Art Online she returned with the adaptation of War of Underworld, which will put an end to one of the most full-bodied sagas of the adventure of Kirito and his companions. The production has released a new promotional poster, which you can take a look at at the bottom of the article.

The poster, shared by the Twitter user 7Scans, features Kirito and the beautiful Asuna. The return of the anime in broadcast has raised more than a few controversies among fans, due to a particular sequence in episode 13.

Without going into too much detail, the animation studio – in adapting the paper material – exaggerated explicitly staging a torture scene, guilty according to fans of having sexualized the character of Leafa.

It is not the first time that the animated series of Sword Art Online exceeds this of representations, is a modus operandi that the community is struggling to digest, as evidenced by the numerous criticisms raised on social media. Nonetheless, episode 13 overall generated a positive response from fans. We remind you that Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld it is available every Saturday at 19 on the VVVVID platform with Italian subtitles.

The second part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is shown in an explosive trailer. The review of the latest episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is available on the pages of Everyeye.