Sword Art Online is back and it is immediately controversial, fans furious for a scene from episode 13

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld returned after months of waiting, and immediately ended up in the middle of a controversy due to a particular scene shown in episode 13. In fact, in the episode in question, the guys from A-1 Pictures again altered the events of Reki Kawahara creating an unedited scene.
The episode shows the arrival of Leafa – virtual character used by Kirito's sister – in the Underworld. After appearing on the battlefield, the girl meets the orc Rilpirin, and agrees to be taken as a prisoner in the presence of Emperor Vecta.
Rilpirin is surprised by the kindness of the girl but, a few moments later, she is captured by the sorceress Dee Eye Ell, who decides to take it away from the ogre and absorb its vital energy. In the immediately following scene, the villain uses tentacles to extract the energy from the girl's body, in a violent and decidedly explicit way. Being Kirito's underage sister, many fans criticized the studio's choice to resort to a similar gimmick. We remind you that in the author's novels the torture scene is present, but it is not sexualized in any way.
And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the criticisms? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at the final trailer of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.
SAO has a sexual assault problem {spoilers} from r / anime
Saw SAO fans trying to justify the Leafa scene pic.twitter.com/BiC0C9psPm
– Neku (@Neku_Mad_Lad) July 12, 2020
I loved seeing my Bby Leafa slay but I would have loved if the 70% before that weren't that …. uhm well 🙃 hard to watch? I felt like calling the police on DIL #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/x5dOeI1VC9
– Yupina ♡ (@Yupinachii) July 11, 2020
SAO War of Underworld is back and I just watched the episode that came out today and uhhhh that scene with Leafa that was borderline r * pe was very unnecessary in my opinion
– ♡ KawaiiRae ♡ (@KawaiiRae) July 11, 2020
That entire Leafa scene was completely unnecessary and I'm sure it disappointed a lot of SAO fans and community. I'm very disappointed in that addition and, not fully, but its falling apart for me. There is no need for any more sexual assaults, it's just too much.
– Kirito_The_Black_Swordsman (@ KiritoTheBlack7) July 11, 2020
