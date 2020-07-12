Sword Art Online is back and it is immediately controversial, fans furious for a scene from episode 13

Share it:

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld returned after months of waiting, and immediately ended up in the middle of a controversy due to a particular scene shown in episode 13. In fact, in the episode in question, the guys from A-1 Pictures again altered the events of Reki Kawahara creating an unedited scene.

The episode shows the arrival of Leafa – virtual character used by Kirito's sister – in the Underworld. After appearing on the battlefield, the girl meets the orc Rilpirin, and agrees to be taken as a prisoner in the presence of Emperor Vecta.

Rilpirin is surprised by the kindness of the girl but, a few moments later, she is captured by the sorceress Dee Eye Ell, who decides to take it away from the ogre and absorb its vital energy. In the immediately following scene, the villain uses tentacles to extract the energy from the girl's body, in a violent and decidedly explicit way. Being Kirito's underage sister, many fans criticized the studio's choice to resort to a similar gimmick. We remind you that in the author's novels the torture scene is present, but it is not sexualized in any way.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the criticisms? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at the final trailer of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.