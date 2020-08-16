Sword Art Online Extra Edition: review of the SAO TV special

Share it:

That of the summary episode is a gimmick that the Japanese are using more and more often in terms of anime. Mere collages of sequences usually selected with criteria from vast blocks of episodes already broadcast, the summaries represent an alternative solution to the so-called fillers, as their production, not requiring animations or extra dubbed lines, generally implies infinitesimal costs. This is basically the reason why studios in difficulty, or in any case lagging behind their schedule, usually resort to unsavory filler episodes with some frequency, sometimes triggering the discontent of fans. Just think of the case of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, who just a couple of years ago had proposed recap episodes on a regular basis, forcing the director Asano Katsuya to publicly apologize to fans through social media.

Nevertheless, i recap they are not always a bad thing. If used wisely, episodes and even summary films can actually help to refresh the memory of the spectators after a long break or perhaps to keep the interest of fans alight in the years that often elapse between the airing of one season and the next. It is the case of Sword Art Online: Extra Edition, a television special which in 2013 was assigned a double task: to summarize in about 100 minutes the main events of the first series of SAO and prepare the ground for the advent of the second, resorting where necessary to extra explanations and some pleasant unpublished sequence.

Memories of surviving players

Before analyzing in detail the narrative plot of Sword Art Online: Extra Edition, it should be noted that the special, unlike the cinematographic films of The attack of the Giants, is not a simple review of the two years that Kirito and his companions have lived within SAO is ALO, but a curious hybrid that "fits" the summary of the first series into an unpublished story. About six months have passed since Kazuto Kirigaya defeated the brilliant Kayaba and the underhanded Sugou, creators of Sword Art Online and ALfheim Online respectively; yet, the chain of incidents involving the aforementioned VRMMORPGs has not yet been completely closed. As explained by the same Seijiro Kikuoka, through the logs, the investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications were able to reconstruct the movements of deceased players within SAO, but the data in their possession does not reveal exactly what happened to the unfortunate four thousand. Since the only way to solve the mystery and try to understand the motive of the enigmatic Kayaba is precisely to question those who lived inside Aincrad for the entire duration of the accident, the astute Kikuoka convinces Kazuto with the deception. to meet him at the "School for Survivors of SAO" and persuade him to to recount once again his prolonged virtual imprisonment.

Meanwhile, being in the height of summer, Asuna Yuuki, Rika "Lisbeth" Shinozaki, Keiko "Silica" Ayano and Suguha "Leafa" Kirigaya take advantage of the school's swimming pool to help the latter overcome the phobia of water. Since little Yui wants to see a whale, Kirito's group would like to participate in an underwater quest located at the edge of the world, in which the sumptuous whale is rumored to appear, and since Leafa cannot swim yet, the other three girls have promptly offers to teach him.

A bridge to the future

By continuously alternating the virtual world with the real one and regularly changing point of view, Sword Art Online: Extra Edition then uses the device of memories to make that each character reveals the most important moments to the viewer of his stay in the two VRMMORPGs, such as the launch of the game itself or the first meeting with the Black Swordsman. As a result, the formula used manages to summarize in just 80 minutes the main events of the first season of SAO and therefore, in the eyes of the lazy public, the special could be considered a valid alternative to the first 25 episodes of the series. Also because the story of Aincrad, being told through the point of view of the survivors, it does not appear too fragmented and, unlike what happened in the first season of the animated SAO (for all the details we suggest you consult our review of Sword Art Online), the viewer does not perceive at all the unpleasant feeling that this is affected by long and frequent time jumps.

Too bad that the submarine quest targeted by Kirito's group is only addressed in the last 20 minutes of the special and unfortunately results a little hasty: except for the bungling Leafa, around which the whole story seems to revolve, the characterization of Asuna and her companions has not been in the least deepened. On the other hand, both the sequences in the pool and the short unreleased episode served to show and strengthen the solid bond established between the four heroines after the conclusion of the narrative arc of Fairy Dance, especially if we consider that these, in the first season, were actually reunited for the first time only in the last episode.

TO Sword Art Online: Extra Edition the merit of having justified some inexplicable events of the original story; in particular the reason why the perverse Sugou was able to conduct terrible experiments on the human brain without running into the strict controls that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications had been forced to impose immediately after the incident began SAO. Also worthy of mention is the work that the writers have done on the character of Kikuoka, who in reality should have appeared only in the narrative arc of Bullet of Bullets, to then play an even greater role in Alicization. Its premature introduction, on the other hand, has laid concrete foundations on which to build the next seasons of the anime, allowing fans to understand ahead of time the importance and role that the mysterious character would assume from then on in the universe of SAO.

A riot of fanservice

Artistically speaking, Sword Art Online: Extra Edition features the same and surprising visual rendering of the first season of the anime. After all, being a special summary, most of the animated sequences that compose it were taken from the 25 episodes broadcast in Japan in 2012, while the unpublished scenes have inherited the high level of detail and excellent animations. nell 'Extra Edition, however, the fanservice component has literally exploded, so much so that compared to the television series the "generous" shots have increased not a little and, as revealed by the character designer Shingo Adachi during an interview included in the Blu-ray of the special ( also published in Italy by Dynit), Suguha's already bursting breast was designed with the intention of make it as big as possible, albeit within the limits of what is manageable.

The above speech naturally also applies to the soundtrack, once again powerful and majestic in the most dramatic and agitated moments, or on the contrary, appropriately delicate when it is responsible for accompanying and underlining the introspective sequences. As for the dubbing, available both in Italian and in Japanese (with historical voices and an impeccable level of acting), we could not help but notice some small inaccuracies in our local track, which in a couple of cases have even altered the meaning of the sentences, losing their original humor.