Sword Art Online between violence and great returns: this is what is missing from the awakening of the hero

Episode 17 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has really gone big, showing the incredible return of two heroes and finally confirming the episode where we will see the awakening of the protagonist. Also, as if that weren't enough, the episode certainly did not spare itself in terms of violence.

Episode 17 of Sword Art Online first showed the continuation of the clash between Sinon and Subtilizer, with the former in serious trouble after losing both legs. Motivated by the memory of Kirito, she still manages to load one last shot with her rifle, inflicting severe damage on the antagonist.

Laefa meanwhile continues his battle alongside Rilpirin, and reveals that thanks to its power it cannot be defeated in any way. Despite everything, however, the protagonist's sister is able to feel pain, and her resistance is tested by the fearsome blows of the American army. In one of the crudest scenes of the episode, the girl suffers a terrible blow to the face and momentarily loses the use of one eye. Unlike what happened during episode 13, however, fans applauded the use of violence well contextualized by the guys at A-1 Pictures.

Finally, the big return of two characters from the film was shown Ordinal Scale, that is Yuna and Eiji Nochizawa. The two manage to intervene and save Kirito, now close to being killed by PoH, but are subsequently defeated and eliminated. Fortunately the duo manages to get enough time and allows Higa to intervene from the real world, thus aiding the restoration of Kirito's Fluctlight. Apparently, the protagonist's awakening will happen in the next episode, after more than a year and a half of waiting.

What do you think of it? Are you enjoying this season of SAO? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!