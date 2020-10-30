Sword Art Online: Asuna returns to be part of the Blood Knights in a € 250 figure

Good news for all collectors passionate about Reki Kawahara’s work. A little while ago, in fact, a brand new 1/4 scale statuette dedicated to Asuna Yuuki, a skilled swordswoman and partner of Kirito in Sword Art Online, now available for preorder for 30,000 yen (about € 250) on the website of Good Smile Company.

Below you can take a look at some images of the figure, made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and about 41 centimeters high. The figurine was made by FREEing e portrays Asuna wearing the Knights of Blood outfit, a guild in which the girl served as Deputy Commander during SAO’s first story arc.

The preoders are open from today, October 29, and will remain so until December 24, 2020, net of stocks. Shipments will begin in the first half of 2021, with delivery scheduled for the month of August. Probably in the course of the same year we will also discover new information on Sword Art Online: Progressive, the new anime series centered on the character of Asuna Yuuki.

What do you think of it? Do you like the statuette? Let us know with a comment! In case you are a fan of Asuna, then, we advise you to take a look at the splendid Hansonge cosplay published on our pages last month.