Sword Art Online: Asuna comes to life thanks to Natalia Kat cosplay

Sword Art Online is one of the works that defined the past decade. It's certainly not the best and often stirs conflicting opinions in anime fandom, but it can't be said that it didn't have its moments of glory. Kirito and Asuna's adventures in the digital world are still ongoing with Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.

While fans are focused on enjoying watching the latest episodes of this season, which will continue briefly, there are those in the real world who are presenting their own version of the protagonists of Sword Art Online. In fact, in recent days the famous Natalia Kat brought her Asuna cosplay to fans, as you can see in the photo below that has already gotten a fair number of likes on the platform.

Yuuki Asuna, known only as Asuna in Alfheim Online, is one of the first players we met. The girl has long been the protagonist of the episodes of Sword Art Online together with her partner Kirito. He wears different outfits during the various seasons, depending also on the account he uses, but the version that we can see in the cosplay is that of Knights of Blood, with a long white dress and a red skirt.

