Sword Art Online: Asuna becomes a gorgeous Miko in a fascinating action figure

After a long wait, the last part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is preparing for its debut in July, effectively closing the third season of the iconic anime. However, the merchandise inherent in the franchise continues undaunted to release extraordinary themed objects.

Before immersing yourself in the vision of the new part of the anime, we suggest you recover our review of the first half of Alicization, in order to carefully review the latest events in the story. In any case, the television adaptation of the light novel by Reki Kawahara continues to be one of the most popular titles in Japan, as shown by numerous polls.

As proof of this, there is also the thriving merchandising which boasts thousands of themed objects Sword Art Online, between clothing products and action figures. The last of which, produced by the company souyoku_kouhou, reinterprets the character of Asuna in the guise of a beautiful Mikoor rather those women who work at Shinto temples. The fascinating model in question, proposed in 1: 7 scale, can be admired in the gallery of images attached at the bottom of the news. Currently the company has not revealed any information regarding the price and release date, but if we had to guess a figure and a launch window – based on the latest models announced – there is talk of a pre-order of at least 250 euros and a shipment in the first quarter of 2021.

