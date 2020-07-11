Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld, where we had stayed

Share it:

We had almost lost hope of being able to lay our eyes on the second part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. Expected initially for last April, the anime packaged by A-1 Pictures will make its glittering return to the Japanese television circuit and streaming platforms starting next July 11, that is after the beauty of almost seven months from the end of the first part , which as you will certainly remember had also closed with an anticlimatic and at times "random" cliffhanger (for all the details we suggest you read our impressions on the mid-season of Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld). One step away from the resumption of hostilities, we therefore offer you a special act a summarize the main events of the first twelve episodes of War of Undeworld.

The calm before the storm

The misadventures of the most famous black swordsman VRMMORPG they seem to have no end. Defeated the perfidious Administrator in a spectacular battle that unfortunately required the sacrifice of the gentle Eugeo, a heartbroken Kirito, in the last bars of the first animated adaptation of Sword Art Online: Alicization, he managed to get in touch briefly with the outside world. During the conversation with Seijirou Kikuoka, however, the boy's STL suffered a sudden overload and his Fluctlight has been badly damaged. As a result, in virtual reality the young dongiovanni has fallen into a deep catatonic state, forcing his friend Alice Synthesis Thirty to take care of him. As explained during the season, there were numerous Knights of Integrity more than favorable to execute the Black Swordsman, who following the fall of Quinella was rightly labeled as an outlaw rebel. With good reason, Alice herself had to secretly abandon her place and flee with her friend, in order to keep him away from the clutches of his former comrades.

Returning to her native village, the golden-haired swordswoman, however, found an unpleasant surprise to await her: due to the crime committed in her youth, the girl was immediately denied permission to settle within the borders of Rulid. Determined to reconnect with the newfound Selka – the younger sister whose memory was unfortunately erased – she then settled in a small and cozy hut near the village, whose inhabitants, although they do not see her favorably, do not they hesitate to enlist her for small occasional and paid jobs with few pennies.

Stubborn, tenacious and even grudging, the beautiful Alice has not revealed to a living soul that she is a Knight of Integrity since, although her real social position could guarantee her a very different standard of living, the adoption of a low profile has allowed the two fugitives to remain hidden for months and not to attract the unwanted attentions of the Axiomatic Church.

Alice's new and carefree daily life is, however, upset by the event that all the Knights of Integrity (and Quinella herself) feared more than anything else: a siege by the peoples of the Dark Territory. Being located on the border with the aforementioned area of ​​Underworld, the Village of Rulid is the first site to suffer the attack of orcs, goblins and other creepy beasts, consequently the heroine is forced to fight again in the front line and reveal the his true identity. Having foiled the attack, the Knight of Integrity then returns to Centoria in the company of Kirito, in order to rejoin his peers and fight with all his might in the bloody war at the gates.

Real world visitors

Meanwhile, near the Ocean Turtle base located in the sea of ​​Japan, a worried one Asuna she is made aware of the delicate situation in which her boyfriend Karuto is now. As explained by the scientist Takeru Higa – a former university classmate of the brilliant and famous creator of SAO, Akihiko Kayaba – the current overload hit Kirito just when the boy was dwarfing and scolding himself for the tragic death of Eugeo: the Fluctlight, therefore, he did not bear the weight of his thoughts and reduced him to catatonic state. As if that wasn't enough, Kikuoka and his staff find that Alice's Fluctlight is the target of the attackers who entered the military base: not being able to take it from the outside, the good Kirito is the only one who can recover his friend's Fluctlight and make sure that it does not fall into the wrong hands. As a result, after explaining the situation to Yui and Kirito's friends, the same Asuna accesses Underworldin order to help Kirito recover and defend Alice from enemies from the Dark Territory.

Unfortunately even the assailants led by the diabolical Gabriel Miller understand that they cannot withdraw Alice from the outside, so that Gabriel himself and the disturbing Vassago in turn access the Underworld using the only two male accounts available to them: while the second in charge uses a level 70 Dark Knight, the leader of the invaders even plays the role of the most powerful Vector emperoror rather the absolute ruler – and from an unknown level – of the boundless Dark Territory and all its people.

After the dive, the two immediately take command of all the armies of the Dark Territory and walk towards the Eastern Gate, their durability is close to running out, thus guaranteeing access to the verdant territories protected by the Axiomatic Church and its valiant Knights Integrity.

A dangerous bet

Informed by Alice of the imminent danger, the commander Bercouli Synthesis One quickly gathers all the remaining Knights of Integrity and, with their help, organizes the human army that will have to take part in the imminent conflict. Unfortunately, though, Dark Territory troops are seventeen times more numerous than human troops, and to make matters worse, only thirteen Knights of Integrity are still active, since even ten of the Administrator's chosen solts have not yet awakened. For Bercouli and Fanatio Synthesis Two, therefore, the only possibility of victory lies in the implementation of somewhat risky strategy: placing all their forces near the Eastern Gate, the Knights force the Dark Territory army to advance in a very corridor narrow, which inevitably limits the offensive and, at the same time, allows the first and second lines to block and annihilate small groups from time to time.

One step away from winning the first day of hostility, the brilliant tactic devised by the representatives of the Axiomatic Church, however, proves to have a weak point: the Knight of Integrity known as Renly Synthesis Twenty-seven. Although considered a prodigy in the art of the sword, a post-traumatic disorder linked to the involuntary killing of a childhood friend and the historical inability to use the true power of his Divine Object have unfortunately deprived the Knight of the courage necessary to stand before the enemy and lead a troop.

Therefore, instead of keeping his position, Renly abandons his men and finds shelter at the camp, where he accidentally runs into Kirito, Ronye and Tiese. It is precisely the fighting spirit of the boy in a catatonic state that instills new courage in the fearful Renly, who, after saving the two girls from a small enemy troop, barely returns to the ranks and, with the help of Bercouli, stops the second advance of the Dark Territory.

Anger and despair

Equipped with unparalleled magical abilities, Alice instead watches over the battlefield on the back of her dragon and recalls all the dark energy resulting from the losses of both fronts, and then conveys it in a powerful spherical spell with which to carbonize an entire troop of ogres and witches. If, on the one hand, Alice's frightening attack helps to further reduce the number of enemies and above all to strengthen the morale of the human army, its entry into action causes the Emperor Vector and his subordinates to recognize it as the " Priestess of Light "to be captured. Instead of withdrawing, the stubborn girl takes command of one tenth of the army and travels forward, in order to attract the attention of the Dark Territory. Unfortunately his opponents, in order to be able to use magic again, sacrificed 3000 orcs of their army and produce new dark energy, which is immediately used by the remaining witches to attack the Knights of Integrity.

Seeing Alice and her companions cornered, the brave Eldrie Synthesis Thirty-one (who until then had been a fairly flat and useless character) jumps on the back of his dragon and manages to attract all the spells in the enemy, resulting in fact thethe only victim of the terrifying magical assault. The heroic death of Eldrie, therefore, provides the splendid and angry Alice the perfect opportunity to eliminate once and for all the witches still on the field, so as not to give them the time necessary to gather more energy and repeat the attack .

Glacial and taciturn Scheta Synthesis Twelve finally, it is up to the task of soloing the dangerous advance of a large group of boxers. Equipped with a sword capable of cutting anything (a Divine Object personally conferred to her by Quinella), the woman demonstrates an unparalleled murderous instinct and totally incompatible with his calm and impassive gaze. Only Iskahn's intervention, enraged by the fate of his fellow boxers, manages to put the lethal Knight of Integrity in difficulty: acclaimed and recognized by all as the "Champion" of boxers, the warrior proves to be one of the best fighters of the entire Dark Territory army, so much so that Scheta herself, after a spectacular exchange of blows, is forced to temporarily suspend the challenge with the young and fiery rival.

The Goddesses of Creation and the Sun.

At the end of the first day of hostility, Vassago was finally taking the initiative: along with dozens of his faithful Dark Knight, Gabriel Miller 's deputy circumvented the human army to reach the camp, burn supplies and force the Knights of integrity to completely review your strategy. A plan well thought out and executed in a perfect way, but which did not go to the sea following the sudden and blatant descent of a pseudo-divinity with white armor. Joined the Underworld with "super account" of the sum Stacia, Divinity of Creation, Asuna immediately resorted to a supernatural power capable of changing the surrounding environment: the so-called unlimited geographical control. By creating ravines and literally vanishing the ground under the assailants' feet, in a single instant the swordsman once known as "The Lightning" in fact removed all the Dark Knights and Vassago himself from the equation, forcing him to disconnect from the Underworld.

Descent a few meters from Tiese and Ronye and initially mistaken for one of the three divinities revered by the Axiomatic Church, Asuna therefore reunited with her loved one, who despite the severe catatonic conditions, however, reacted with visible emotion in the presence of his fiancée. Without wasting time, and after a brief skirmish with Alice herself, Asuna always had to explain to the Knights of Integrity the importance of the "Priestess of Light" in the eyes of invaders from the other world and of those who would rather protect her from any cost.

The warrior later placed not only her knowledge at the service of the human army, but also the experience with the sword accumulated over many years of VRMMORPG and, the next day, fought alongside Renly, Bercouli and the other Knights of Integrity, decimating the troops left to the Emperor Vector.

In order to provide new reinforcements to the Dark Territory, the experienced programmer in the service of Gabriel Miller has therefore slowed down the time of the Underworld to match it with that of the real world. In this way, thousands of American players – absolutely unaware that they are not really participating in a special event – have joined the ranks of the dark army and, in fact, have again turned the tide of battle. While the situation in the Underworld appears increasingly desperate, in ALO Kirito's closest friends manage, through a heartfelt speech by the gunsmith Lisbeth, to gather a large group of players belonging to all races of Alfheim Online: there is only one big unknown to worry about the possible reinforcements gathered by Klein and associates, that is the real risk that the converted accounts may somehow be lost forever, frustrating years and years of progress and sacrifices.

In the meantime, too Shino and Suguha, awakened in the middle of the night by Yui, they reach the Rath headquarters and, using the two super accounts left, immediately enter the Underworld to help Kirito and Asuna.

On the battlefield, meanwhile, the red armies (the American players) do not distinguish between human and dark army, which is why Iskhan, after witnessing the death of his allies, offers a truce to the Knights and to Asuna herself, who immediately he resorts to the exhausting power of geographical control to save boxers who are still alive. In the midst of the confusion caused by Asuna's magic, Emperor Vecta takes advantage of it for stun and kidnap Alice with his dragon, in order to take her to the place where the console stands to exit Underworld and complete the mission. While Bercouli, riding his dragon, sets off in pursuit of the hated enemy, the introduction of a second group of red armies causes the entire group of Asuna, Scheta and Iskhan to find himself suddenly surrounded and, in fact, impossible to react.

Determined to sacrifice his life in order to open a passage for his companions, Renly advances at full speed against the enemy militias, but a sudden and dazzling flash in midair causes the warrior to abandon his suicidal intentions. Slowly, in fact, a second divinity descends from heaven, who with his powerful bow defeats all the surrounding enemies with a single blow: it is Sinon, who after falling into the shoes of the sum Solus finally reunited with her friend Asuna.