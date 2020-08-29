Entertainment

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld verso la fine con l’episodio 20

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has intrigued us over the months. The anime that was originally slated for spring then ran its course during the summer, with a story continuing with the battle for the Underworld, but is coming to an end with these episodes.

Last week it was in fact published on VVVVID in Italian, episode 19 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. We entered the last phase of the anime head on, marked by the return of Kirito who has already made it clear that he wants to resume the leading role. In fact, with the last episode the boy put an end to his clash with PoH making him harmless. While Underworld, however, risks disappearing along with whoever is inside, Kirito decides to go to Alice’s rescue.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episodio 20 arrived in these minutes subtitled in Italian on the VVVVID platform and we will therefore see what will become of Kirito, Asuna, Subtilizer and of course Alice. Will the protagonists be able to defeat the enemy and save their friend before 10 minutes are up? Get ready to find out with the 44th overall episode of Alicization, titled “The Sword of the Night Sky”.

