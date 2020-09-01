Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the romantic cliffhanger moves fans

Share it:

The anime of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is coming to an end. This new season of the now consolidated digital world in which Kirito and Asuna participate will end in a few days with episode 21.

But before saying goodbye, fans are still enjoying Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 20 released just last Saturday. Here Kirito had to face Subtilizer and, thanks also to the help of Eugeo, he managed to defeat him. However he had to do it within the time limit of 10 minutes, worth having to stay in the Underworld for 200 years.

While the others escaped from that world, he fought and finally, at the altar, he realized that everyone’s escape was successful and that he was left alone: ​​he would not see the people he loved for a very long period of time. Having understood this, he starts to cry, but suddenly, in the last seconds of the episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, Asuna appears in front of him. As he says his name, the scene freezes and with this cliffhanger the episode ends.

Needless to say, fans were shocked and moved by this romantic ending. On the other hand, Asuna has only kept the promise to follow Kirito everywhere, as many remember on Twitter. At the bottom you can find several posts with the reactions of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld fans, while we give you an appointment for the latest episode arriving on Saturday, September 5.