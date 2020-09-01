Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the romantic cliffhanger moves fans

The anime of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is coming to an end. This new season of the now consolidated digital world in which Kirito and Asuna participate will end in a few days with episode 21.
But before saying goodbye, fans are still enjoying Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 20 released just last Saturday. Here Kirito had to face Subtilizer and, thanks also to the help of Eugeo, he managed to defeat him. However he had to do it within the time limit of 10 minutes, worth having to stay in the Underworld for 200 years.
While the others escaped from that world, he fought and finally, at the altar, he realized that everyone’s escape was successful and that he was left alone: he would not see the people he loved for a very long period of time. Having understood this, he starts to cry, but suddenly, in the last seconds of the episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, Asuna appears in front of him. As he says his name, the scene freezes and with this cliffhanger the episode ends.
Needless to say, fans were shocked and moved by this romantic ending. On the other hand, Asuna has only kept the promise to follow Kirito everywhere, as many remember on Twitter. At the bottom you can find several posts with the reactions of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld fans, while we give you an appointment for the latest episode arriving on Saturday, September 5.
I love how Episode 20 ended with Chapter 22. The way Kirito thought he wasn‘t going to see his love and loved ones ever again only for Asuna to appear before him and call his name,, I almost forgot how much it hit me. #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/6qj3ivWHup
— Rena ᨳ♡‧₊˚ (@suteishia) August 29, 2020
Did we just witness that 😳
Kirito vs Gabriel, the visuals and sfx were INCREDIBLE. Kirito gave Eugeo his final farewell but then the final scene…
Asuna stayed behind for him. 200 years. They are stuck there together for 200 YEARS 🤯 #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/eoV4ZGE5ja
– Me (@civsone_) August 29, 2020
love this episode so much#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/PY2XWz7ZoZ
– Kuroha @ (@KurohaAlter) August 29, 2020
PERFECT COUPLE AND PURE LOVE 🥺❤️ #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/QlYdANBlFM
— Tessa~🌸🍥 WAITING FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN & BLEACH 💖 (@TessaSakata) August 29, 2020
Take my heart, I— 🥺 #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/QNOK9TZVol
– 𝐀𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐚 𝐘𝐮𝐮𝐤𝐢 ‘♡ (@ItsAsuna) August 29, 2020
This is why asuna is best girl#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/aujyQWZOEL
– Ghifarin 「ギ フ ァ リ ン」 (@ghifarins) August 29, 2020
If this ain’t true love then I don’t know what is #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/UHKpRo2vgr
– ༄ (@WeebHashira) August 29, 2020
Asuna meant it when she said she would follow him wherever he goes.#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/iACxjYFMyN
– ੈ˚. ᴋᴀᴛᴇʀɪɴᴀ (@SAOHeroine) August 29, 2020
I CRIED…….. #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/Rpp5JOQNPY
— Taka ☔️🌲 (@takasakinozomi) August 29, 2020
HIS FACE AND VOICE SAY EVERYTHING-
I’M SOBBING RIGHT NOW- #sao_anime #KiritoxAsuna #KiriAsu #Kirisuna #Alicization pic.twitter.com/lbrAGgv4Sn
— Haru-chan – Kirito and Asuna deserve the world ~ (@Haruhimew) August 29, 2020
