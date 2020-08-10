Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the reaction to Leafa's horrible scene

Share it:

Over time, the Sword Art Online saga has become increasingly bloody and brutal. The climax appears to have been reached with the Alicization arc which, with season 1 before and the current War of Underworld now, is putting in several scenes that are certainly not suitable for everyone.

One of these scenes appeared in episode 17 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, released last Saturday night on the streaming platform. VVVVID. At the center of the episode is Leafa who prides herself on her divine abilities and the ability to regenerate herself practically instantly. Using these abilities, she is in charge of destroying an entire army of American players completely by herself. It takes several hits during this battle but it is one in particular that impresses fans for its rawness.

Indeed at some point Leafa is hit in the eye by a spear in a very splatter scene. The girl screams and moans in pain, but then manages to get her body out of the eye and regenerate, however this event has not gone unnoticed. On the net various reactions have been unleashed about what happened to Leafa in Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld and below you can see some of the prepared comments. These new episodes seem not to be very easy for Leafa as she has already had to endure several problems and too much sexualization in one scene from episode 13.