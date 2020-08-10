Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the reaction to Leafa's horrible scene

Over time, the Sword Art Online saga has become increasingly bloody and brutal. The climax appears to have been reached with the Alicization arc which, with season 1 before and the current War of Underworld now, is putting in several scenes that are certainly not suitable for everyone.
One of these scenes appeared in episode 17 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, released last Saturday night on the streaming platform. VVVVID. At the center of the episode is Leafa who prides herself on her divine abilities and the ability to regenerate herself practically instantly. Using these abilities, she is in charge of destroying an entire army of American players completely by herself. It takes several hits during this battle but it is one in particular that impresses fans for its rawness.
Indeed at some point Leafa is hit in the eye by a spear in a very splatter scene. The girl screams and moans in pain, but then manages to get her body out of the eye and regenerate, however this event has not gone unnoticed. On the net various reactions have been unleashed about what happened to Leafa in Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld and below you can see some of the prepared comments. These new episodes seem not to be very easy for Leafa as she has already had to endure several problems and too much sexualization in one scene from episode 13.
Leafa just got shot right in the eye ……… damn
–
F
–
The war will end soon #SAO #sao_anime #SAOAL #leafa pic.twitter.com/AVi2ouhPFh
– Amir Sabrin (@ _Amir02_) August 9, 2020
Finally watched the new SAO ep. I couldnt stop laughing when Leafa got speared in the eye or when Sion got her legs blasted off. Comedy gold pic.twitter.com/aYX8LFukvl
– Sleeps (@sleepyJuans) August 9, 2020
They cut pretty much every heavy gore scene so far so I guess Leafa's eye scene is not gonna show up eith- oh fuck. #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/ehahLDiGoV
– Daniel (@ACertainDaniel) August 8, 2020
Ngl when yuna started to sing that sent chills down my back. When eiji became a fucking ninja that sent chills down my back. And my got leafa getting shot in the eye that was fucking graphic 😂 pic.twitter.com/sRW8NJUJAB
– Hype Dragon |ド ラ ゴ (@DragoSFMAA) August 8, 2020
this scene, was shocking, i was with all the hype and suddenly, bitch a motherfucker spear into Leafa's eye. just Shocking #sao #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/KGxQLFjDD8
– Ye, The Creator (@UrBoiYe) August 8, 2020
MEANWHILE, LEAFA / SUGUHA. THE BAD BITCH OF THIS EPISODE AND PROBABLY SEASON UNLESS THEY PROVE ME WRONG. WHAT LEAFA WENT THROUGH, IS SOME GOD AWFUL, HARSH SHIT. BUT SHE KEPT ON FIGHTING. SHE GOT STABBED THROUGH HER MOTHERFUCKING EYE. AND STILL KEPT HAULING ASS pic.twitter.com/mcLttsAn5o
– ❄IceDragonSlayerX❄ @ 😶Thinking about life😶 (@IceDragSlayerX) August 8, 2020
A1 really loves to mess my Leafa up huh, New sao episode was so intense lol .. pic.twitter.com/qK32ECViUv
– Yoselín (@WaifusQueen) August 8, 2020
Poor Leafa can't catch a break 🚶♂️#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/etdYw5FBOn
– Saya | (busy with exams) (@civsone_) August 8, 2020
