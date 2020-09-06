Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the nightmare scene from ep.21, explained

Share it:

The latest episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld premiered yesterday, and many fans were surprised to see the terrifying appearance of an old character. To understand what happened, an excellent memory is actually needed, so let’s go to clarify.

In the first half of the episode we are shown the body of Gabriel Miller, antagonist of the series, now deceased after the battle with Kirito which took place inside the Underworld. The villain does not have time to understand the situation that sees Alicia Kingerman materialize before his eyes, an old acquaintance of hers presented in a short flashback in the episode “Blood and Life”, which aired in November 2019.

Alicia was a childhood friend of Gabriel Miller, with whom he spent whole days. Miller, however, began, around the same time, to develop a certain interest in the soul of living beings, passion that led to the death of the child. Since humans could not live without a head, Miller became convinced that the soul resided within their brains, but unable to prove it, he tried to satisfy his curiosity by killing various types of insects.

During the global financial crisis of 2008, Alicia’s family fell heavily in debt, and was forced to move. Fearful of losing his chance, Gabriel invited Alicia to play in the forest behind his home, killing her by piercing her left ear with a large needle. In the last episode we witnessed the return of the little girl, who in a few moments dragged a psychologically traumatized Miller to hell.

And what do you think? Did you get the quote? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t done it yet, don’t miss the chance to check out the splendid post-credits scene from the last episode.