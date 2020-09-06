Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the exciting post credits scene

Share it:

In Sword Art Online we were introduced to the couple formed by Kirito and Asuna, the two protagonists of the story who meet for the first time in the digital world. Their relationship starts with a friendship that becomes more and more solid and deep, until it gushes into something more.

During Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld there wasn’t much room for this report which was in fact only really shown in the very last episodes broadcast over the past few weeks. At the end of episode 20 there was in fact a romantic cliffhanger with Asuna and Kirito, where the girl had decided to wait for the protagonist despite the risk of having to spend 200 years trapped in the Underworld area.

In Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 21, however, the two did not show up, as the whole story took place in the real world, if not in the post credits scene. After hugging, the two observe the world in front of them and they are preparing to live it together and in solitude for the next 200 years. Below you can see this scene that has already received sympathies and positive tears from the fans of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.