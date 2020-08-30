Entertainment

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, screaming animations in episode 20

August 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
After a wait of six months, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld returned to fans with the second half of the season. This summer season we saw Asuna, Alice and Kirito fighting in the Underworld to try and stop Gabriel Miller’s evil plans, but now the season is coming to an end.

With Kirito awakening in episode 18, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has entered the very last phase of his tale. The Underworld battle has found one of its protagonists, after the boy has spent entire episodes in a catatonic state and away from big actions.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 20 was released yesterday on VVVVID and allowed fans not only to see the expected confrontation between Kirito and Subtilizer, aka Gabriel Miller, but also really screaming animations. The Iluvatar fan shared on Twitter a short scene from the final part of the episode where the defeat of Subtilizer at the hands of the protagonist takes place.

The animator of these scenes was Kou Yoshinari who showed his qualities. You enjoyed this penultimate episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld? The 21 will debut next Saturday.

