Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld reveals the latest opening

Sword Art Online fans in recent years are witnessing the "Alicization" phase, taken directly from the series of light novels by Reki Kawahara. The arc in an animated version is currently paused and it will take several weeks before it can be reviewed Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld in action.

From the conclusion in late December, a teaser for Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld and a poster regarding Asuna and Alice, the two girls who will surely be protagonists of the future arc, have arrived. After several days of silence, it is also revealed to whom the production of the new opening has been entrusted.

The final episodes of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld will be opened by the theme of ReoNA. The announcement was made by the official website of the anime and the singer 's account, with the chosen song which will be titled "Soul". Before we can see her in action in a trailer or in one of the episodes, however, we will have to wait more. ReoNA also took care of the theme song of the Sword Art Online: Alicization: Lycoris video game, and is therefore not new to the franchise.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld it has been defined as the last season of the Alicization arc and will start again in April, in the spring season.