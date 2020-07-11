Entertainment

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld returns to VVVVID, episode 14 added

July 11, 2020
The most anticipated anime of the summer season is Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, or what can be defined as the fourth season of the opera (or the second of the arc of Sword Art Online: Alicization, if you want) . The outage was longer than expected but VVVVID has prepared to welcome the new episodes.

Filed the summary episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld scheduled for last week and which therefore only served to refresh the memory of the spectators, it is only tonight that what we can define is made available first real episode of SAO of this year.

From 21:00 it is indeed Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld episode 14 is available on VVVVID with subtitles in Italian, as it happened at the end of 2019 with the first half of the season. Thus began "The Great War of Underworld" which will once again involve Asuna and Kirito together with all the other knights who must keep Gabriel Miller's nefarious plans at bay.

Recall that the next episode will arrive on Saturday 18 July, while you can refresh your memory with our summary of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.

